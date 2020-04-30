MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Our weekly Miami Proud reports are now focusing on those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. BSO Fire Lt. Nikko Sanchez explains, in his own words, what his experience is like on the forefront of the COVID-19 war.

“I am a Lieutenant with Broward Sheriffs Fire Rescue Department, and I’m currently in my tenth year here. What we do, it’s one of those things that we don’t know what we are getting into until we are already in it.

Everything that people are exposed to out in the world when we go out into the public, medical emergencies or anything that they call us for, we are exposed as well. It’s something we can always bring back to our families.

It’s kind of difficult when you are on a 24 hour shift and you deal with the stress of medical emergencies and things that come with the job. You just want to come in and hold your family and you have to take that extra 15 minutes and get decontaminated, and showered off so you are nice and clean, and able to do that.

It is something that my wife has to do as well. She works in the ER so she does the same thing, come home and shower. She works 12 hour shifts at night.

As much as its painful to sit at home and not be near your friends, your peers, family and loved ones; if we stick to this together hopefully it’s going to shorten our time to do it.”