MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested outside the Cuban Embassy in Washington DC, early Thursday after authorities said he opened fire using an assault rifle.
Police said the unidentified man was arrested for assault with intent to kill.
Investigators said the man appeared to be shooting toward the diplomatic entity.
It happened at 2 a.m. outside the embassy in the 2600 block of 16th Street in Northwest D.C., according to police.
Police were called to the scene after neighbors reported hearing what appeared to be shots fired.
No one was injured during the shooting.
