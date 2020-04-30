



MIAMI (CBSMiami) –The City of Miami is coming to the aid of some people who are taking an economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic with a new $2 million program that will help those in need with rent and utilities.

The Miami City Commission is meeting Thursday and will vote on the plan which provides relief to people who can’t pay their rent or utilities because they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez talked to CBS4’s Jim DeFede about the relief plan.

“In times like these when we know people are devastated in terms of their economic opportunities, we’re doing everything we can in the City to feed people, to provide subsidies for rent, small business loans. We’re doing everything we can in the city to help people stay on their feet and stand up and hopefully at some point we can return back to normal when it’s safe,” said Mayor Suarez.

Two point two million dollars is being allocated for the relief, which would be a one-time payment of $1,500 for rent or utilities.

In order to qualify, individuals would have had to lose their jobs due to COVID-19.

A family of four would have to earn less than 57-thousand dollars a year.

Once the plan is passed, there will be details on how you can apply.