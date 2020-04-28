MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Red Cross is assisting a southwest Miami-Dade family after a fire ripped through the garage of their home and left smoke damage throughout the house.

The fire happened around 11 p.m. Monday night at 14011 SW 109th Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said firefighters got the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Several cars in the driveway were also damaged.

“We were inside around 11 and we were about to watch a movie,” said Gladys Voulassar. “Then on the cameras, we noticed some smoke.”

Voulassar said within minutes, their garage was up in flames. “We panicked,” she said.

“I saw the fire coming from the garage,” said a neighbor who asked to not be identified. “Something just exploded.”

Five people including two pets made it out of the home safely. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said no one was taken to the hospital. Because of the coronavirus, the Red Cross responded “virtually” to the five people impacted by the fire.

“Yeah everything’s destroyed,” said Litsy Nordasa, whose boyfriend made it out of the house safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Nordasa and Voulassar said it’s possible the fire started from an ATV battery in the garage.