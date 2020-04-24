SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting United States Army Vietnam Veteran Glenn Hoover.

First Lieutenant Hoover served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969.

He began his military service at Cornell University where he went through an ROTC program. Once he graduated his first year in active duty was in basic training. His second year was in Vietnam where he served as a platoon leader.

“I wanted to do what was right for the men I was leading. I wanted to have a relationship with them, I worked at that. I took each day one day at a time,” recalled Hoover. “One of the things I am most proud of is I never had anyone I had direct responsibility over killed. I consider myself not a hero. We’re in the military we want to do it the best we possibly can.”

Vietnam Veteran Glenn Hoover, who is the recipient of the Silver Star and Bronze Star for valor, was honored at a Florida Panthers game before the season was postponed. With his family by his side, he proudly stood and thanked the fan-filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you United Stated Army Vietnam Veteran First Lieutenant Glenn Hoover for your service and dedication to our country.