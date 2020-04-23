MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police have arrested a Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory High School volunteer coach on several charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation charges.
Police said football and track coach Jocques Jerrod Richardson, 37, who also works as a volunteer with the Hallandale Beach PAL (Police Athletic League), was charged with: Two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, 1 count of Travelling to Meet a Minor for an Illegal Sex Act, 2 counts of Obscene Communication Solicit Child for Unlawful Sex Act, 1 count of Offenses Against Students by an Authority Figure, 2 counts of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, and a Warrant for Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License.
Detectives say Richardson molested a girl under the age of 16 and later used social media, private text messages, and phone conversations to arrange a meeting with the victim for sex.
Police said Richardson was arrested after he traveled to the victim’s residence.
Authorities are requesting any additional victims or anyone with information regarding Richardson’s actions to contact the Hollywood Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 954 764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411.
