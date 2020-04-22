MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New photos and 911 calls have been released by police after former Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum and another man were found in a confused state in the room of a South Beach hotel last month.

Police said at the time they could not speak with the 40-year-old Gillum—-a former Mayor of Tallahassee—-because he was “too inebriated.”

Police and firefighter-paramedics rushed to the Mondrian Hotel at 1100 West Avenue at around 1 a.m. on March 13th after a call about a suspected drug overdose. And the man who discovered the two men said he was worried about the health and safety of the man who Gillum was with.

The body cam video released by police is blurry but the new photos show a hotel room that is a mess.

A bed is unmade. A pillowcase shows where someone was sick.

There are several prescription pill bottles all around the room. And a blood pressure monitor is on the floor next to a bed.

A police report said that 56-year-old Aldo Mejias had given 30-year-old Travis Dyson his credit card information to rent a room for the night.

One caller tells a 911 dispatcher: “I just got a call about an individual there that is having problems.”

Dyson was reportedly having trouble breathing and had been getting sick.

It is not clear if the 2nd caller is Mejias but the caller tells a dispatcher “I came down here and found two friends of mine. One of them is not breathing very well and it has happened in the past. He’s still breathing. I am very concerned about him. He’s opening his eyes but he is snoring. I hear him snoring. He opened the door and threw himself on the bed.”

You can hear Dyson snoring while the caller is attending to him.

“Is he moving around?” Asked the dispatcher.

“No he’s not,” said the caller. “He’s making noises . He’s making noises.”

“Is he on his back?” Asked the dispatcher.

“Yes,” said the caller. “He’s waking up.”

The dispatcher had told the caller to do a chest compression on Dyson which he did.

Dyson was rushed to a hospital. Gillum left and returned to his home.

Police also said they found three small bags of methamphetamine. They were impounded.

No charges were ever filed in this incident.

At the time, Gillum released a statement saying that he had been at a wedding the night before and had been drinking. He denied taking any crystal meth. He also apologized.

He later said he decided to enter a rehabilitation facility. He said he had been depressed since losing the Gubernatorial race to Ron DeSantis and had been drinking too much.

Shortly after the March 13th incident, CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke with Mejias at his home in Southwest Miami-Dade. He said he felt terribly about what happened at the hotel room but did not want to comment any further.