TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – Superstar quarterback Tom Brady was cited for being in a downtown Tampa park which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady, 42, was working out by himself when he was spotted by park staff who were patrolling the area.

The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and that’s when she recognized who he was.

The City of Tampa tweeted from its page Monday, “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Brady recently moved his family into a furnished mansion he’s renting from former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in Tampa.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP left the New England Patriots and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)