MIAMI BEACH – When members of Miami Beach’s public golf courses, Normandy Shores and Miami Beach Golf Club, learned that staff was furloughed due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to do what they could to help.

“Put it this way, anyone that is not working is struggling,” said Jairan Morlas, one of the 85 staffers who have been furloughed by the clubs.

Morlas said he accepting when he found out he wouldn’t be receiving his monthly check.

“I said well it’s up to God and mostly I want everyone to be safe and that’s the most important thing,” he said.

But with hopes high, he was struggling like the others.

Richard McKnight, a member of both golf courses, said he knew he had to do something.

“Little things make a big difference. Any little thing you can do to help goes a long way,” he said.

McKnight set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for many of the staff members who were struggling to feed their families.

“It started to grow and a lot of the Facebook groups got involved, some politicians joined, and the word spread,” he said.

Within just two weeks, McKnight said that thanks to the limitless generosity of Miami Beach residents they raised $50 thousand.

On Tuesday, McKnight gave every one of those staffers affected a nice surprise.

“I was very surprised,” said Morlas. “All the people who work here, play here, did a great job.”

Each golf course staffer received $500.

“The feedback I am getting is that this is not going for utilities, they are using it to buy food, they were struggling,” said McKnight.

While it may not have been thousands, those who received the help said they were grateful and left with a smile.