FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – The coronavirus pandemic has helped a New York man get his wedding ring back.

Three years ago, the man and his wife were enjoying a meal at Coconuts, at 429 Seabreeze Boulevard, when his wedding ring slipped off and fell through the wooden slats in the patio deck.

Fast forward three years later.

Since the restaurant is now serving take-out only, manager Ryan Krivoy decided it was a good time to replace the deck.

When he pulled up the slats he found a gold coin, $100 bills, piles of mud and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15.”

The restaurant’s marketing manager Sasha Formica thought it was a long shot, but decided to post a picture of the ring on Facebook. The post was shared about 5,000 times, making its way to Mike and Lisa.

Three days later, the happy wife called to claim the ring. She even texted pictures of her and her husband eating there in 2017 as proof.

The restaurant shipped the ring back to the couple.

Krivoy took the $100 bills and the rare coin from 1855, which may be worth as much as $2,000, for the tip jar to share with the staff.

