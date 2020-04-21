MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, CBS4’s Jim Berry and Kim Bokamper break down several Miami Dolphin position groups, looking at last year’s production and looking forward to potential draft scenarios.

Up today, the Offensive Line.

The Dolphin’s offensive line in 2019 could have been one worst units in the entire NFL. The Dolphins were last in the league in rushing, tallying only 1156 yards as a team from scrimmage. They also allowed an NFL high 147 hits on the quarterback, including 58 sacks.

Free agency saw the addition of a veteran guard from New England in the form of Ted Karras as well as signing former University of Miami player Erick Flowers, who is likely to compete for a guard position. With no action in free agency at offensive tackle, drafting a franchise tackle is likely to be a point of focus for the Dolphins this upcoming draft.

Could they use multiple picks in the first three rounds to add talent? Players like Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas have the potential to be long time starters in the league. With 14 picks in the draft and an offensive line in need of a talent infusion, drafting multiple offensive line players may be a priority.

Jim Berry and Kim Bokamper break it down.