



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Humane Society of Broward County said they’ve recently lost more than $500,000 in revenue because of the spread of COVID-19.

The HSBC was forced to cancel several fundraising events and furlough some staff in recent weeks.

“This is not something any of us expected,” said Linda Sanders, the Director of Volunteer Services for the Humane Society of Broward County.

“This all happened to us right in the middle of our big event season,” Sanders said. “We were able to have our ‘Walk for the Animals’ in March, but that too was affected by everything that was happening. And we found that the donations coming in were a little less than expected and some of our other big events like our gala and our ‘Tea in the Garden’ had to be canceled completely.”

The Humane Society of Broward County is now in the middle of a major fundraising push to avoid a disruption in animal services. Thanks to two donors, donations through April 30th made to the HSBC will be matched up to $250,000. Sanders said they have raised an additional $190,000 but still have a ways to go.

“We’re asking for everybody’s help,” Sanders said.

Kali Hazera and Malik Chaney know how important the Humane Society of Broward County’s help can be. Just weeks after adopting their 2-year-old dog “Dug” from the HSBC, they were told their dog would need life-saving surgery for a hernia.

“It was super pricey and dangerous too,” Hazera said.

The couple told CBS4 the Humane Society of Broward County found a grant and stepped in to help cover the cost of the dog’s surgery. Hazera posted on Instagram the surgery typically costs more than $12,000.

“I got that phone call and I called everybody I knew,” Hazera said. “We knew he was going to have to go through surgery, so we were preparing for it and when I got the phone call I was like no way, you’re lying.”

In order to keep services like that up and running, Davis said financial support has become the Humane Society of Broward County’s number one priority.

“Luckily, we had an outpouring of support at the beginning of all of this, so we do have several animals out in foster already,” Davis said. “What we’re asking people is, if they can, please donate to the shelter in lieu of fostering.”

