MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The smell of smoke from a brush fire burning in the Everglades in southwest Miami-Dade has traveled north into western Broward on the breeze.

The raging fire, off Krome Avenue about five miles south of the Tamiami Trail, has scorched about 400 acres.

Forestry officials say it’s about 60 percent contained.

Officials say anyone with respiratory issues who can smell the smoke when they go outside, should take precautions and stay inside as much as possible.

At least two other grass fires were reported in Miami-Dade on Sunday.

