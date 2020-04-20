MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of cars lined up Monday morning to get food at the drive-thru distribution event at the Calder Casino in Miami Gardens.

One of those waiting in line was “Susan.” She said having a meal a day to eat has become a struggle.

“I’m a food server that is out of work. Its tough but we’ll make it,” she said.

Robert Larson also waited in line.

“I work in hospitality in Miami and I lost my job on March 17th. I haven’t gotten my stimulus yet or my unemployment check, but this food helps us right now,” he said.

Having something to eat on their table eases their mind. This is why Feeding South Florida has continued to feed those affected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, in partnership with city leaders in Miami Gardens, 700 boxes stuffed with non-perishable goods, fruits and vegetables were placed in people’s trunks.

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert said, “the need for food doesn’t affect any particular group. We see people of all ages, all races, all demographics. Everyone needs to eat and I think that’s the lesson and we are happy to do this.”

People said they left with their hearts full.

“It feels good. It’s good,” said Susan.