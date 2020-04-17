MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some of the top artists and health experts in the world will come together for “One World Together at Home,” a cross-platform global special, in partnership with Global Citizen, that will celebrate and support health care workers and all the on the front lines as well as the World Health Organization as they all fight against the Covid19 pandemic.

Lady Gaga curated the two-hour broadcast which will air Saturday night across all networks and social media platforms.

It will be hosted by network late-night show hosts Stephen Colbert from CBS, Jimmy Fallon from NBS, and Jimmy Kimmel from ABS.

“This show is not a fundraiser. The money has already been raised. When you tune in to watch it, you don’t need to dig into your wallet, you can just watch and enjoy”, said Lady Gaga.

Artists such as Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Martin, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Paul McCartney and many more will participate in this virtual activation to unite humanity. The Rolling Stones are the latest to join the show.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier about this event that is unprecedented in every way.

“What has happened is we have now learned how to do things from home that we never thought we could do. A month ago, two months ago, if we would have suggested this stuff, people would have been like ‘that’s crazy, we can’t’,” Frazier said.

Frazier said this is the time for artists who are staying at home like everyone else to use their star power to help others.

“It’s really a chance for America to come together and the stars to say we are doing our part to help in this even though we can’t be on the front lines, our music, our celebrity can bring help to the people that are on the front lines,” Frazier said.

One World Together at Home will air at 8 p.m. live across several channels including the ViacomCBS family of networks.