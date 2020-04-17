SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting retired United States Army Captain Terry Crout.

Captain Crout served in the infantry division of the U.S. Army from 1976-1993. He ended up becoming a Special Forces Green Beret working his way up to commander. He spent the first two years serving in the American Canal Zone in Panama, and the Middle East during the Persian Gulf War always leading by example.

“That way you motivate the men, also they appreciate that you also are not just telling them what to do you’re actually leading. Being a Special Forces and being authorized to wear a Green Beret that says you’re in an elite unit that just speaks that you perform at a level where others recognize that. So yes it’s good,” said Retired Captain Terry Crout.

Retired United States Army Captain Terry Crout was honored at a Florida Panthers game before the season was postponed. With his family by his side, he proudly stood and thanked the fan filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you United States Army Captain Terry Crout for your service and dedication to our country.