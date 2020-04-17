



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Florida’s state universities have all made decisions about whether to hold virtual commencement ceremonies for the Spring semester, reschedule them, or cancel them altogether.

At the same time, Florida State University President John Thrasher said on Friday that officials will have to know some time in the “July timeframe” about whether the Tallahassee campus will reopen for fall semester.

Thrasher told the university’s trustees during a Zoom teleconference that the decision to hold on-campus classes or continue distance learning will depend heavily on health and safety issues.

Thrasher did not set a specific date for making the decision but indicated that other state officials, such as the governor, also should be involved.

Trustee Brent Sembler said the biggest question he receives is, “What about fall?”

Florida State and other colleges and universities across the state moved to entirely online classes last month because of the spread of COVID-19.

Florida State will hold its summer classes online and announced this week that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony May 2.

Other state universities are also holding virtual commencement ceremonies for Spring including the University of South Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University, University of Central Florida, Florida International University, Florida A&M, and Florida International University.

The University of North Florida is in the process of rescheduling its Spring commencement ceremony to a later date.

The University of Florida rescheduled for the weekend of July 31-August 2

Florida Polytechnic University also rescheduled for Dec. 18, 2020.

University of West Florida rescheduled for August 1, 2020.

The University of Miami School of Medicine will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for the Spring but all other UM graduating ceremonies are being postponed until December.

