MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who attended the Winter Party Festival in Miami Beach last month has died of COVID-19.

Fort Lauderdale resident Thom Carr, 67, died after checking in the hospital three weeks ago.

Equality Florida mourned the loss on Facebook.

Carr and his husband, J. Heider, both tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the annual event which is a fundraiser for the National LGBTQ task force.

Ron Rich, who served on the hospitality team for the event, also died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The first man to succumb to the virus after attending the festival was 40-year-old Israel Carreras of North Miami. Days after attending, he developed symptoms and passed away. He was Miami-Dade’s first reported COVID-19 death.

The festival was held in Miami Beach on March 4-10th. The first closures put in place by the city were March 15th. That’s when they closed certain sections of the beach and implemented an 11 p.m. curfew.

At least 38 people who attended the festival have tested positive for COVID-19.