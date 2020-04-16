Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Expect continuous lane closures on southbound I-95 in Miami-Dade for the next month or so.
Up to four lanes will be closed from SR 112 to just south of NW 20 Street between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.
One lane will be opened at 6 a.m., and a second lane will open at 8 a.m.
Two lanes will remain continuously closed 24/7.
The southbound 95 Express Lanes from the Golden Glades Interchange to SR 112 will also be closed Sunday through Friday nights between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The expanded lane closure schedule is expected to be implemented for a period of approximately four weeks.
