WESTON (CBSMiami) – A 6-year-old Weston boy, who just happens to be the son of CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Warren, had a birthday surprise to remember on Wednesday.
First responders from the police department and the fire department held a birthday parade for Asher because social distancing has made celebrating with others nearly impossible these days.
With lights and sirens going full blast, Asher couldn’t believe his eyes as patrol cars, motorcycle deputies and a fire truck drove by his house.
Asher stood on the sidewalk, next to his older brother and sister, and smiled and waved as the deputies and fire trucks paraded past his home.
Non-emergency Weston BSO personnel were happy to take part in creating a special memory for Asher on his special day. Asher is the boy in blue. His brother and sister, twins, are both 7.
Happy Birthday Asher!
