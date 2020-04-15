PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A South Florida animal shelter is celebrating an amazing milestone. It’s the first time in history that the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control kennel is completely empty.
A video posted on social media shows shelter staff wearing their masks, clapping and cheering in celebration while standing in the open kennels.
Pets provide great companionship, especially in times like these, so people have been fostering and adopting shelter pets in large numbers.
WATCH CELEBRATION VIDEO HERE:
The video thanks shelter workers, volunteers, foster parents and all those who adopted a pet.
Miami-Dade Animal Services still has dogs and cats available for fostering or adoption.
The shelter is having a virtual dog adoption event on their Facebook page Thursday April 16 at 11:00 a.m.
Adoption counselors will be available to showcase their shelter dogs and answer questions about the adoption process live.
And if you see a dog you like, they can process the entire adoption virtually.
