MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over the years, the Internal Revenue Service has “been all over the place” concerning deductions for home offices, but what if you are mandated to stay home by your company or the government?

South Florida accountant and tax expert Mel Mann says, “I have no problem signing a tax return for someone using an office in the home deductions during this time, where there is a mandate to work out of our homes.”

Recently, the IRS determined employees who work at home may not claim a home office. As of now, only the self-employed can, but these are unique times, according to Mann.

“Under these circumstances, I am sure the IRS will grant anybody leverage if they want to take a home office deduction.”

Workers who have been mandated to work at home by companies, but more importantly, by local and state governments can show proof to the IRS by means of a work memo.

“The primary document maybe the county order that you stay at home. If you are under order by Miami-Dade County, that supersedes, overrides everything,” Mann says.

This IRS issue could evolve over the next months and not all tax pros agree that home office deductions will be allowed, but for sure, keep records of all in work-at-home expenses, separate from standard home expenses.

“Keep good records. Track your expenses. Delineate between personal expense and your home expenses as it relates to your office in the home,” said Mann.