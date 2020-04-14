



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday morning, the Broward State Attorney’s Office released an order modifying the sentence of a Florida man who was convicted of robbing a drugstore 16 years ago.

The order will set Leonard Cure, 50, free thanks in part to the prosecutor who helped convict him.

Broward County Judge Circuit Judge John J. Murphy III signed the order to release Cure from prison.

“I am beyond excited. I have so many thanks for the State Attorney’s Office and the Innocence Project of Florida for paving the way for my freedom. I’m looking forward to spending time with my family for the first time in 16 years,” Cure said to the Innocence Project of Florida upon finding out about his release from prison.

Cure was convicted of forcing his way into a Walgreens in November 2003, while armed with a handgun.

In 2004, a jury deadlocked on the charges. but a second jury found Cure guilty.

As a habitual offender, at the time Cure was sentenced to life in prison.

Broward’s new Conviction Review Unit reviewed the case and found many unanswered questions, including how Cure was even identified as a suspect.

Cure will be released at some point on Tuesday.