MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Fisher Island is home to some very wealthy people and everyone in the community can get a coronavirus antibody test regardless of whether they live or work there, according to officials.

The exclusive island, which can only be reached by ferry boat, has purchased antibody coronavirus tests for its residents and staff. It established a clinic operated by the University of Miami Health System, for the 800 families who live on the island and essential staff.

They will be given the blood test to determine exposure to COVID-19 and if they’ve developed antibodies to it.

In a statement to CBS4 News, a Fisher Island spokesperson wrote, “To further minimize spread on the densely populated island with half of the residents over the age of 60 and at high risk, Fisher Island asked UM Health Clinic to procure antibody testing for all employees and residents. Fisher Island is funding the cost of the testing which is underway now. The simple blood prick antibody test is used to determine if someone has been exposed to COVID-19 and has developed antibodies to the infection. It is not to be confused with the much rarer nasopharyngeal swab which is the test that detects infection. Fisher Island Club remains vigilant and continues to actively promote social distancing measures, is encouraging the use of face masks, has closed all Club amenities including golf/tennis/marina/restaurant (takeout only) facilities, and has restricted Island access to only essential personnel and visitors, in addition to all other steps recommended by the CDC, the State of Florida and Miami Dade County Executive Orders.”