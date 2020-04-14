CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Senior citizens and adults with disabilities who live in Miami-Dade County, except the City of Miami, will be able to request at home coronavirus testing starting Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez announced the new at-home testing program over the weekend. It’s designed for people who are home-bound. The tests are free and will be performed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units.

You must make an appointment by calling 305-499-8767.

City of Miami residents are not eligible because it started its own at-home testing program in March.  For City of MIami residents, the testing call center is 305-960-5050.

Miami Beach also offers in-home testing for seniors who are 65 and older and showing symptoms of the coronavirus, who are not able to go to a testing site.

Appointments can be set up by calling Miami Beach’s customer service center at 305-604-CITY.

