The spread of coronavirus has forced many businesses to close their doors and turn away customers and employees, but some other companies are hiring to keep up with increased demand for their goods and services.
EMPLOYERS NOW HIRING
- 2020 CENSUS – According to a United States Census Bureau spokesperson, the government is still looking for people to apply to fill temporary census positions.
- 7-ELEVEN— Nationally the store chain is planning on adding an additional 20,000 workers to keep up with demand. Jobs include delivery people for the new 7NOW delivery app.
- ACE HARDWARE— The hardware chain and it’s independent retailers plan to hire more than 30,000 people across the U.S. Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available.
- AMAZON–Nationally hiring 100,00 new roles in fulfillment centers and in its delivery network. The company is also increasing hourly pay for United States workers by $2/hour.
- COSTCO— has opened up a seasonal hiring period to help with the increase in demand.
- CVS— plans to immediately fill 50,000 jobs across the U.S. company needs more store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and customer service professionals.
- DOLLAR GENERAL— The low-cost retailer plans to double its typical hiring rate and hire 50.000 workers by the end of April.
- DOLLAR TREE— Hiring cashiers, stockers, warehouse associates, part-time and full-time management nationwide
- DOMINO’S— Has also announced it is hiring
- DXC TECHNOLOGY – Hiring for a research position. Must have an annuities background and must receive a Series 6 securities license within six months.
- FAMILY DOLLAR— With the company suspending online orders due to COVID-19 the chain is in need of employees to work in retail locations.
- IBEW Local 340 – All levels of electricians. Visit the link and fill out an interest form and you will be contacted with details about how to proceed.
- INSTACART— This gig-economy company is hiring 300,000 workers who shop at grocery stores for its customers then deliver the goods to their house.
- PAPA JOHN’S— The pizza chain is planning to add an additional 20,000 new workers. With “most” applicants starting on the same day.
- PEPSICO— The company said it will hire 6,000 full-time, full benefit workers across the U.S. in the coming months.
- PIZZA HUT— Hiring for more than 30,000 jobs nationwide. Available jobs include drivers, cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers and call center workers.
- POSTMATES— With the increase in delivery service they are in need of “fleet members” to deliver groceries, takeout and more.
- SUPPORT.COM— Offering numerous remote work and work-from-home positions.
- TARGET– 9,000 jobs are currently listed nationally.
- USPS – The Post Office is hiring for the position of carrier, clerk, mail handler, truck driver, and custodian in West Sacramento.
- WALGREEN’S— The company has announced it will be adding 9,500 full- and part-time and temporary roles in stores across the U.S.
- WALMART— plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers to keep up with demand.
- WALMART DISTRIBUTION CENTER— supply chain jobs at Walmart are also available.
