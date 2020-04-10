Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police report a missing woman has been found and reunited with her family.
Brigette Crys, 47, was last reported missing early Friday morning.
According to police, 0n Thursday Crys told her 13-year-old son she had to go out but would be right back. When he woke up Friday morning she was not at their home at 226 SW 5th Avenue. He said he last saw her on the corner near their home Thursday night.
Miami police have not said where Crys was found or where she had been.
