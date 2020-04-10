MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina told CBS 4 News, the number of officers with coronavirus has increased this week. There are now eleven.

The chief believes there are various efforts in place to keep that number low.

“If we know they’ve had an elevated temperature or readout or if they describe to us, we send them home immediately to self-isolate and of course, we get them tested,” he said.

Miami officers have been given gloves and masks since there are also asymptomatic people walking around as well.

There are also temperature checks as well.

For those officers who are on patrol, the chief is aware they visit several locations. So, if he learns there were cases reported where officers were once located, he wants to know if his men or women were exposed.

“We’ve actually called that officer, sent them home, and had them tested, the chief said.

There’s even a special protocol for anyone entering a police department building.

“No one is allowed in unless they’re properly screened, you get a tag to make sure that we know you’ve been screened and every day this color changes, the chief said.

Because officers are patrolling during a pandemic, the department also has a worst-case scenario plan in place.

“We can operate at 60 percent of our workforce if we had to,” the chief said.

The chief said, so far two officers have returned to work. Nine others are still in quarantine.