MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a deadly police-involved shooting involving North Miami Beach Police officers.
It happened Monday afternoon in the area of NE 12th Ave. and NE 163rd St. in North Miami Beach, according to authorities.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a North Miami Beach Police cruiser behind a vehicle which was partly covered with a yellow tarp.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Authorities have not said what may have led to the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
