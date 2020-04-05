FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) – A fire that spread across 15 acres destroyed more than 3,500 rental cars at the rental car overflow area of Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday, the Lee County Port Authority said.
The fire drew a response from every fire department in Lee County with assistance from aviation and fire departments in neighboring Collier and Charlotte counties.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southwest Florida were also on scene to assist and manage the roads.
The fire was fully contained and extinguished Saturday as crews worked through the night Friday, putting out the flames to ensure it did not continue to spread or cause further damage.
More than 3,800 rental cars, belonging to the various rental car agencies that serve the airport, were undamaged and relocated.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
