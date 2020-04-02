(CBS Miami)- The MLS season, like the rest of the professional sports leagues, is currently on hiatus until the spread of the coronavirus in the United States slows down. But, despite the stoppage of games, the league’s newest franchise is making moves.

Inter Miami CF, the expansion team set to begin play this season, announced Thursday that the club had signed a multi-year deal with CBS4 to air select games on the station or MyTV33. The club will announce the full schedule of games set to air locally when the revised league schedule is announced.

“This is still a historic year for Inter Miami, and we are continuing our efforts to give fans in South Florida as many possible ways to experience our team both live at our stadium or on the broadcast when we, as a community, are ready to return to league play,” said Inter Miami CF COO & Sporting Director Paul McDonough in a statement. “CBS Miami is a respected local media organization, and we are happy to bring them on board to reach every fan in our region over the air, on cable and on satellite TV.”

The broadcast team for the games will see Andres Cordero handle the play by play with color commentators Ray Hudson and Fernando Fiore joining him and digital host Kaylynn Kyle patrolling the sidelines.

“We’re proud to launch this partnership with Inter Miami CF in their inaugural year,” said Adam Levy, vice president and general manager of CBS Miami in the statement. “We’re looking forward to showcasing the excitement when this team returns to the field.”

The most recent estimate of a timetable for return by the league was May 10th, but that estimate came back on March 19th prior to the spread of the coronavirus worsening throughout the U.S. Prior to the stoppage of the season, the club had been off to a slow start dropping their first two matches to LAFC and D.C. United.