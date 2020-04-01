



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With their restaurants closed, chefs worldwide are turning to Instagram Live and other social media platforms to inspire people to become home cooks while staying safe at home.

Brad Kilgore, South Florida’s own top chef and restaurateur, and his wife Soraya have been posting cooking demos on their Instagrams in the highlights section about three to four times a week.

The couple has made banana bread, curry soup, quiche and more.

For the James Beard nominated chef, it’s a way to stay connected and to drive people to their one restaurant that remains open for curbside takeout and delivery. It’s now called AlterQ and a lot has changed.

“Alter, which was more of a high-end, chef-driven restaurant, is now Kansas City style barbeque called AlterQ. It’s takeout and delivery. A totally different restaurant. We changed it 180 degrees. I’m from Kansas City and I see that as comfort food. I feel like people need comfort food right now,” Kilgore said.

Kilgore had to close all three of his other restaurants

“We put all of our eggs in one basket right off the top to open AlterQ,” he said. “Then we started a relief fund to help get money for people that are in need.”

Instagrams: @brad_kilgore and @soraya_kilgore

AlterQ Website: alterq.speedetab.com

Over in Aspen, Colorado, chef Sonny Hurrell is creating incredibly entertaining and informative recipes on TikTok and YouTube under the name “thatdudecancook.” His name fits the bill as he can definitely cook, but he’s also having tons of fun while doing it. He’s a must-watch cooking influencer.

Tiktok: thatdudecancook

Youtube: Cooking with Sonny

Staying safe at home in Buffalo, New York is celebrity chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian. His roster of restaurants includes Port Royal inside the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood.

He’s cooking daily on his Instagram account with his new hashtag #athomewithgz.

Instagram: @geoffreyzakarian

There’s never a dull moment with the chef who loves the phrase “Don’t yuck my yum.” TV chef Michael Symon is cooking daily on his Instagram account with the hashtag #symondinners. All recipes are provided.

Instagram: @chefsymon

You can tune into kitchen quarantine with 3 Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura for a daily live Instagram segment.

Watching this maestro work is music to your eyes and ears, while tempting your palate at the same time.

Instagram: @massimobottura

And finally, celebrities are getting in on the food frenzy. Actress Natalie Portman’s homage to chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen is a vegan recipe she recently posted on her Instagram account with the hashtag #recipesforthepeople.

Instagram: @natalieportman