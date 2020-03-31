CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Whether it’s video games, exercise or even sleeping, there are plenty of ways  people are staying busy while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

While binge watching Netflix or reading a good book are probably at the top of most keep-me-busy lists, there are some extremely creative ways to pass the time.

Artists are painting, chefs are cooking and musicians are making music, including CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano who spent some of his vacation time at home making sweet wonderful music, one instrument at a time.

Watch the video above and check out just how many instruments he actually played to make this extremely creative and unique music video to help entertain the rest of us while staying safer at home.

Thank you Rafael!

 

