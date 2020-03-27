



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced more and more people to work from home.

In doing so, Walmart has noticed an interesting trend. Sales of tops have increased while the sales of bottoms haven’t.

As officials try to control the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of white-collar workers — normally bound by dress codes and expectations in the office — are trading business trousers for sweat pants, and stiff blazers for that hoodie they would only ever allow their family, roommates or dog to see.

But there’s that matter of video conferencing where you still want to present a presentable self to your colleagues. And so, many of us are donning business attire on top and casual clothing from the waist down.

“We’re seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms,” said Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs Dan Bartlett. “So, people who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up.”

“These behaviors are going to continue to change and evolve as people get accustomed to this new lifestyle, if you will,” he added.

Home entertainment items such as DVDs and popsicle sticks (presumably for crafting) have also seen sales gains, Bartlett told Yahoo Finance.

