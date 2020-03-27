Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools are committed to making sure no students or their families go hungry while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
Beginning March 30, grab-and-go meals, breakfast and lunch, will be provided all over both counties.
In Miami-Dade, those meals will be provided at the locations listed below.
In Broward, the meals will be provided at the 47 locations listed below. Breakfast will be served 8-10 a.m. and lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Students and family members who are present may collect a grab-and-go meal, which will be handed out in the bus or car loop as students either drive up or walk up with their family members to reduce risk of exposure.
You must log in to post a comment.