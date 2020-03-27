CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News, School Lunches


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools are committed to making sure no students or their families go hungry while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

Beginning March 30, grab-and-go meals, breakfast and lunch, will be provided all over both counties.

In Miami-Dade, those meals will be provided at the locations listed below.

In Broward, the meals will be provided at the 47 locations listed below. Breakfast will be served 8-10 a.m. and lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students and family members who are present may collect a grab-and-go meal, which will be handed out in the bus or car loop as students either drive up or walk up with their family members to reduce risk of exposure.

 

Comments