



— With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, ballparks will be empty Thursday on what was supposed to be Opening Day.

However, that’s not preventing fans from celebrating some of the optimism and excitement that comes with the day they anticipate all winter long.

Many are participating in the Opening Day Challenge from home, dressing up in their favorite team’s gear and posting pictures of themselves on social media.

“The sole purpose is just to have fun,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “No negative comments. No trash talk, Just dress comfortably and make it a great day. Baseball will be back before you know it.”

#OpeningDay I'm going mid 60s Vada Pinson Go reds! pic.twitter.com/e9f0FjxUgd — Tony Fortunato (@Tonytutch) March 26, 2020

Rocking the Merv Rettenmund jersey today! (@Rangers hitting coach in early 1980s) pic.twitter.com/d47caTG6gx — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) March 26, 2020

Rocking a tribute to my two favorite baseball-related things: the @Orioles and A League of Their Own #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/QjE4MuVW57 — Theresa – No-Guilt Disney Podcast (@GertieTheDino) March 26, 2020

Pictured: A Mets fan in full baseball mode on an Opening Day without baseball. pic.twitter.com/TXoVRTQ8S6 — Kayla Lombardo (@KaylaLombardo11) March 26, 2020

And if dressing up is not enough, fans can also reminisce about each team’s top moment from Opening Day’s past and watch replays of previous Opening Day games.