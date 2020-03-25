TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Wednesday about the coronavirus in the state. The update is as of 11 a.m
Here are some takeaways:
— 1,682: Number of confirmed cases in Florida.
— 511: Increase in cases from a Monday morning count.
— 22: Deaths involving Florida residents, after deaths in Pasco and Sarasota counties.
— 56: Percentage of cases involving men.
— 29: Percentage of cases involving people 65 and older.
— 35: Percentage of cases involving people ages 45 to 64.
— 5: Number of cases involving children under age 5.
— 40: Number of cases involving people in long-term care facilities.
— 16: Number of cases involving people in Broward County long-term care facilities.
— 15: Number of cases involving people in Duval County long-term care facilities.
— 46: Number of counties with confirmed cases.
— 21: Number of counties without confirmed cases.
Source: Florida Department of Health
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
