TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Wednesday about the coronavirus in the state. The update is as of 11 a.m

Here are some takeaways:

— 1,682: Number of confirmed cases in Florida.

— 511: Increase in cases from a Monday morning count.

— 22: Deaths involving Florida residents, after deaths in Pasco and Sarasota counties.

— 56: Percentage of cases involving men.

— 29: Percentage of cases involving people 65 and older.

— 35: Percentage of cases involving people ages 45 to 64.

— 5: Number of cases involving children under age 5.

— 40: Number of cases involving people in long-term care facilities.

— 16: Number of cases involving people in Broward County long-term care facilities.

— 15: Number of cases involving people in Duval County long-term care facilities.

— 46: Number of counties with confirmed cases.

— 21: Number of counties without confirmed cases.

Source: Florida Department of Health

