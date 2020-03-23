FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With coronavirus cases rising, on Sunday Broward County ordered all non-essential businesses to close to limit its spread.

The order took effect Monday at midnight and includes most department stores and restaurant dining rooms – take out and delivery only.

Businesses that remain open include supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, and doctor offices.

Broward resident Josh Gelpi was out shopping at an Oakland Park plaza Monday morning.

Gelpi, who works at a hospital, said he’s still searching for some items.

“Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, of course,” he said.

Retired nurses Sharon Weinstock and Diane Ratty went to give blood.

“I feel helpless, we would have liked to been able to do a little more, but we could do this. You just don’t know what to do. We have been checking on our elderly neighbors, asking if they need anything. We are limiting what we do. We come out once a day, in the morning if we can and take a walk,” said Ratty.

County officials have asked everyone to limit their potential exposure to the virus.