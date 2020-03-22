



SUNNY ISLES BEACH (CBSMiami) – Sunny Isles Beach joins the growing list of South Florida cities to enact a curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The curfew, which goes into effect Sunday, will go from 11:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m. until further notice.

These are the only exemptions to be outside at those times:

Providing police, fire or other governmental services

Providing assistance expressly requested by police, fire or governmental personnel

Participating in, going to, or returning from a place of work or occupation

Walking a pet animal in the vicinity of their residence

The city has also announced the citywide closures of all gyms, fitness centers and swimming pools located inside condominiums, rental apartments, condominium hotels, hotels and motels.

The city is also asking residents and visitors not to flush wipes because they clog the sewage pipes.

There are curfews in effect for Coconut Creek, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, North Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach, and Palm Beach.

Coconut Creek: Curfew is 11:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m.

City of Miami Beach: 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the city’s entertainment district. This curfew is expanding for the entire city starting Tuesday March 24. The curfew will be in effect daily from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. The public beach from 5th to 15th streets, including Lummus Park is closed.

Village of Key Biscayne: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

North Miami Beach: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Hallandale Beach: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. nightly. All beaches and city parks are closed.

Palm Beach: Curfew is 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

