FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools has announced that an individual at Walter C. Young has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district said that the individual was last at the school on March 12th.
The state’s Health Department said they will contact any individuals who require further information.
As of Sunday morning at 11 a.m., there were 603 Florida residents tested positive and there were 55 positive cases in non-Florida residents.
Two additional people have died in COVID-19 related deaths: one in Broward County and one in Duval County. The state’s death toll now stands at 12.
There are 23 new cases in Broward bringing the county’s total number to 151. There are 19 additional cases in Miami-Dade bringing the county’s total number to 142. There were no additional cases reported in Monroe, bringing the county’s total to one case.
