(CBS Miami)- The Miami Dolphins have been one of the league’s busiest teams in the opening days of free agency, adding a slew of players on defense and a couple of pieces on the offensive side of the ball as well.

In what is a big offseason for coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier, there are still plenty of moves to be made. Namely, what will the team do with their three first round picks?

As the draft draws closer, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shed some light on one of the players they appear to be considering. It won’t surprise fans to know the team attempted to bring in Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a workout.

In pre-draft news: Last week, when the #Dolphins brought in players before the league closed facilities, source said their first call was to #Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa to try to bring him in. The logistics didn’t work out for a visit, but that was their goal. MIA picks No. 5. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

The organization has been connected to Tagovailoa for awhile now, but the report from Rapoport is the first indication that the team was officially going to work the QB out. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, the league shut down visits for all players to facilities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That said, it’s easy to see why Tagovailoa would be a target for Miami at the No. 5 overall pick. In his three-year career at Alabama the lefty threw for over 7,400 yards with 87 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his passes.

There are some questions about his durability as he had tightrope surgery on both ankles and his junior season was ended by a dislocated hip that needed to be fixed surgically. However, to this point, all of his medical checkpoints have pointed towards a healthy recovery.

The Dolphins do have some flexibility at the QB spot with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick returning for another season. In theory, if the team were to select Tagovailoa with their first pick, he could continue to rehab and get up to speed with the NFL game for at least a few weeks while Fitzpatrick handled starting duties.

One thing is clear. Based on the moves that the team has already made this free agency period, they are looking to build a bright future quickly.