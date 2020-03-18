MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police announced Wednesday morning that their officers had located a cow that had evaded capture for months.
The department released a statement, which in part read:
“Last night our officers located the rogue cow and were able to direct it into an enclosed area in Davie. The property owner is aware of the cow & agreed to keep it until it can be safely removed. We wish the cow well on its future adventures.”
Last week, a ‘BOLO’ (Be on the lookout) order was issued for the “loose cow.”
Police said that for several months “the cow” has been seen wandering in the area of Sheridan and I-75.
Officials said the animal had evaded capture since January.
Officials also said the cow was faster than it looked and was a talented fence jumper. Additionally, officers said, it enjoyed pools.
