MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police announced Wednesday morning that their officers had located a cow that had evaded capture for months.

The department released a statement, which in part read:

“Last night our officers located the rogue cow and were able to direct it into an enclosed area in Davie. The property owner is aware of the cow & agreed to keep it until it can be safely removed. We wish the cow well on its future adventures.”

Last week, a ‘BOLO’ (Be on the lookout) order was issued for the “loose cow.”

Loose cow sought by police

Loose cow sought by police (Pembroke Pines Police)

Police said that for several months “the cow” has been seen wandering in the area of Sheridan and I-75.

Officials said the animal had evaded capture since January.

Officials also said the cow was faster than it looked and was a talented fence jumper. Additionally, officers said, it enjoyed pools.

