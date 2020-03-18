PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Chosen as a site for a potential future emergency services operation, C.B. Smith Park has been closed.

The park was chosen for its size, 299 acres, and because of its centralized location.

In addition to the closure, there are changes at other Broward parks.

All organized athletic leagues, games, races, practices, and tournaments are canceled. Also canceled are recreation programs and permitted events, such as spring break camps and camp trips (both public and private).

Halls and shelter rentals are closed.

Castaway Island at TY Park, Paradise Cove at C.B Smith Park, Splash Adventure at Quiet Waters Park, and Tropical Splash at Central Broward Park have been closed. The splash pad at Miramar Pineland is also closed.

Barkham at Markham and Woofing Waters at Quiet Waters are closed. The velodrome at Brian Piccolo Sports Park is closed as is the Target Range at Markham Park.

Deerfield Island Park and Hollywood North Beach Park are closed.

The following concessionaires and public/private partners will also close to the public:

Broward Ski & Wakeboard School at C.B. Smith Park.

Butterfly World at Tradewinds Park & Stables, Coconut Creek.

Equine-Assisted Therapies at Tradewinds Park & Stable, Coconut Creek.

Everglades Holiday Park airboat rides and gator shows.

Koslov Tennis Academy at C.B. Smith Park.

Lakeshore Tennis Center at Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome.

Ski Rixen USA at Quiet Waters Park.

Zack’s Snacks at Hollywood North Beach Park.

Residents and visitors who feel safe are encouraged to take a walk or bike ride in a park. However, they should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): wash their hands; avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth; avoid close contact with people who are sick, and put a distance of six feet between themselves and other people.