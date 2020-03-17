Miami (CBSMiami/CNN) – Uber has suspended the pooled ride component of its service in the US and Canada to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The UberPool option, which offers riders a lower price by allowing them to share the car with other passengers heading in the same direction, is now unavailable when users open the app.

“Our goal is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve,” Senior Vice President of Uber Rides and Platform Andrew Macdonald said in a statement. “We remain in close contact with local leaders and will continue to work with them to discourage non-essential travel.”

Other ride options will remain available, the company said.

Uber is urging people to travel only when necessary and to make sure rides are available for those who truly need them.”

The rideshare company’s move comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the US has surpassed 5,000.

As of Tuesday, shared rides on Lyft are still available in the US.