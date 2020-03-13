MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach early Friday morning.

A statement released by Gillum Friday reads, “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

According to a Miami Beach Police incident report, officers were called regarding someone in cardiac arrest inside a hotel room at 1100 West Avenue. When officers arrived, Miami Beach Fire Rescue told officers Travis Dyson was being treated for a possible drug overdose. He was in stable condition but transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center as a precaution.

Two other men were in the room.

Aldo Mejias and Andrew Gillum.

Mejias, according to the report, told police he allowed Dyson to use his credit card to rent the hotel room Thursday afternoon but when Mejias arrived shortly after 11 p.m., Dyson and Gillum were already there and “under the influence of an unknown substance.”

The report states Mejias told police Dyson collapsed on the bed before having difficulty breathing and then begin vomiting, all while Gillum was in the bathroom vomiting. That is when he called police and fire rescue.

When police tried talking to Gillum, the report states he was “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”

Then, the incident report states, officers “observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room.”

The baggies of suspected meth were impounded and turned over to the Miami Beach Police evidence room for “destruction.”

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded a second time to the hotel for a welfare check on Gillum. Fire Rescue stated he was in stable condition and vitals were normal,” states of the report.

He then left the hotel and returned home without incident.

There have been no arrests.