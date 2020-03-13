



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting United States Vietnam Veteran Thomas Corey.

Specialist Corey was drafted in 1966. He was part of the air Calvary in Vietnam. He would regularly go searching for the enemy.

On January 31, 1968 his life forever changed when he went into battle to take control of a village overrun by Vietnamese soldiers and was shot in the spinal cord.

Corey was paralyzed.

“Fortunately I was able to recover some movement in my arms and able to do things that helped me continue my life always working with veteran organizations. I started a chapter in Palm Beach County working my way up to president of the Vietnam Veterans. I just thought my responsibility to do what I could for those who came home and the ones who lost their lives in Vietnam. I haven’t forgotten them when I do things I do it in memory,” said Thomas Corey.

Vietnam Veteran Thomas Corey who is a recipient of the Bronze Star with V device for Valor and 2 Purple Hearts was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

He thanked the fan-filled arena as they took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

Corey has returned to Vietnam 16 times representing the Vietnam Veterans of America and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in Vietnam.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you United States Vietnam Veteran Specialist Thomas Corey for your service and dedication to our country.