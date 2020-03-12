Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Major League Soccer is suspending match play for 30 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The decision to suspend the season is effective immediately, announced MLS in a press release Thursday.
The MLS joins the National Basketball Association as the second professional sports league to suspend their seasons.
During its temporary halt, the league and clubs will work on plans for the continuation of matches.
The Inter Miami CF club was scheduled to play their home opener this Saturday against the LA Galaxy.
There is no word on if any of the league’s players have tested positive for the virus.
“We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
