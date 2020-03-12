MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — South Florida rapper Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge connected to a border crossing stop in April of 2019.
The music artist, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested after he drove his Cadillac Escalade over a bridge from Canada into the United States with three other men.
State police said the men had marijuana and a loaded pistol without a permit when they were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Niagara County Court, according to WKBW in Buffalo. He faces two to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 24.
In November, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for illegally buying a gun in his home state of Florida.
The New York sentence will be served concurrently with the federal one, according to State Supreme Court Justice Richard Kloch.
