FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s okay to go back in the water in parts of Fort Lauderdale following the city’s recent sewer main breaks.
Late Tuesday, the city lifted its precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities in the Middle River that has been in place since a 48-inch sewer main broke in George English Park on January 30, 2020.
The general boundaries of the lift area are as follows:
North: NE 14 Court
South: NE 9 Street
East: East bank of the Middle River, including George English Lagoon
West: West bank of the Middle River
Water-related recreational activities may be resumed in the Middle River. Currently, there are no active advisories in effect for any waterways in the City of Fort Lauderdale.
There have been eight separate sewer line breaks in the city over the past few months.
