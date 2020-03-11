Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No, this is not a joke. The Pembroke Pines Police Department is looking for a ‘loose cow.’
Police said that for several months the cow has been seen wandering in the area of Sheridan and I-75.
Officials said the animal has evaded capture since January and have issued a be-on-the lookout (BOLO) order for the animal.
Officials also said the cow is faster than it looks and is a talented fence jumper. Additionally, officers said, it enjoys pools.
They are asking the public to contact police at (954) 431-2200, if the cow is spotted.
