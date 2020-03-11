CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No, this is not a joke. The Pembroke Pines Police Department is looking for a ‘loose cow.’

Police said that for several months the cow has been seen wandering in the area of Sheridan and I-75.

Officials said the animal has evaded capture since January and have issued a be-on-the lookout (BOLO) order for the animal.

Loose cow sought by police

Loose cow sought by police (Pembroke Pines Police)

Officials also said the cow is faster than it looks and is a talented fence jumper. Additionally, officers said, it enjoys pools.

They are asking the public to contact police at (954) 431-2200, if the cow is spotted.

